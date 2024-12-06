Denver, sole US city in the running to host the 2030 Gay Games, now one of 3 finalists

DENVER — Denver is closer to bringing back the 2030 Gay Games to North America after securing a spot among three other finalists from around the world.

The Mile High City became the sole U.S. city to secure a spot in the running to host the 2030 Gay Games back in May and was chosen as one of three finalists by the Federation of Gay Games on Wednesday.

Denver is now competing against Perth, Australia, and Auckland, New Zealand, to win the rights to host “the world’s premier LGBTQ+ sporting and cultural event” in Colorado, according to a news release from the Federation of Gay Games.

“Over the last year the Gay Games Denver 2030 Bid Committee (GGDEN), in partnership with Visit Denver, has worked tirelessly to develop an inclusive, competitive, and diverse slate of sporting and cultural events that would both highlight the Denver Metro areas’ existing infrastructure and natural beauty, and ensure a Denver Gay Games offered opportunities for all to compete or participate regardless of their identity or athletic prowess,” the release stated.

A 100-page bid book and an in-person presentation in Washington, D.C. this fall were among the bid committee’s efforts to secure the city of Denver as a finalist to host the games, which showcased “all that Denver has to offer the more than 12,000 expected participants and spectators by bringing the world “Together Out West.”

The more than 5-minute presentation included appearances from high-profile members of the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado, including State Rep. Brianna Titone, who made history as Colorado’s first openly transgender lawmaker; Gov. Jared Polis, the first openly gay man elected to Congress in 2008 and the first openly gay man elected governor in the U.S.; and Darrell Watson, Denver’s first openly gay man elected to City Council.

The bid committee argued that Denver should host the games due to the more than two dozen LGBTQ+ sports and cultural organizations which represent more than 13,000 members in the Denver metro area, and added Colorado was “proudly” home to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic training centers and museum

If chosen, the bid committee argued, Denver’s Gay Games Village would have a dedicated areas for people who identify as women and for individuals who identify outside of the gender binary. The city would also make sure “to acknowledge the land upon which the Gay Games will take place” with support and guidance from the Denver Indian Center to educate the public and invite them to connect with Colorado’s Indigenous community.

In a statement, Richard Scharf, the president and CEO of VISIT DENVER, said the city’s rich culture world-class dining and attractions, access to nature and commitment to inclusivity “illustrate how it would be the perfect destination to attract athletes and spectators from around the world to enjoy the 2030 Games.”

From his part, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said there was “no better place to host the Game Games than our vibrant and inclusive city.”

The bid committee’s work isn’t done, however. In the coming months, Gay Games Denver 2030Bid Committee (GGDEN) will continue to build upon their bid book with more detailed plans for the 2030 Games, host a site visit of Federation of Gay Games (FGG) delegates and continue to build local and national support to host the games ahead of a final presentation and vote in the fall of 2025.

If chosen, Denver would bring the Gay Games back to the U.S. for the first time since 2014. Recent games have been played in Paris (2018), Hong Kong and Guadalajara, Mexico (2023). The 2026 games are set to take place in Valencia, Spain.