Denver sheriff's deputy placed on leave following assault, domestic violence arrest

Posted at 6:57 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 20:57:52-05

DENVER — A Denver sheriff's deputy was placed on leave after he was arrested for third-degree assault and domestic violence Tuesday night.

Deputy Sheriff Luis Gonzalez-Padilla was arrested by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and has been placed on investigatory leave, the Denver Sheriff's Department announced Wednesday.

Gonzalez-Padilla became a sheriff's deputy in 2021 and is assigned to the Downtown Detention Center.

The Office of the Independent Monitor has been notified, and the Public Integrity Division has opened an investigation, DSD said.

