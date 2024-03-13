Watch Now
Denver Sheriff Department searching for boy who escaped from youth detention center

Posted at 5:56 PM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 19:56:38-04

DENVER — The Denver Sheriff Department (DSD) is searching for a juvenile male who escaped from a youth detention center Wednesday morning.

The department said the boy escaped around 10:30 a.m. after returning to the Gilliam Youth Services Center in Denver.

The boy was being held on low-level charges, according to DSD. The department did not say what the charges were.

No further details were provided. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 720-913-2000.

