Denver school collects more than $10,000 for cafeteria worker after house fire

DENVER — A Denver school collected more than $10,000 to help a beloved cafeteria worker whose home was damaged in a fire.

Rose Gianni's dedication is well known at Denver Green School Southeast. After her north Denver mobile home was damaged by two electrical fires, school staff launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help.

Since Denver7 shared Gianni's story, the GoFundMe has collected more than $10,000 in donations.

"I feel so grateful. I wish I could tell everybody thank you. Thank you, thank you for everything they have done," Gianni said Thursday.

"I honestly didn't think it was going to get the traction it received," said Aleaha Harkins, a music teacher at the school.

Harkins said she was inspired to start the fundraiser because of Gianni's connection to students and staff.

"It's been incredible. When I first started this, I set a fairly small goal, and I thought that was going to be a huge feat. And once we surpassed that goal, it just filled my heart because now Rose is able to actually get the repairs that she needs," said Harkins.

Gianni said she will be able to move back after the necessary repairs are made. Electricians said her home will need to be rewired.