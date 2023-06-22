Denver saw record 36.3 million visitors in 2022, up 15% from 2021

DENVER — A record 36.3 million visitors made their way to the Mile High City last year, marking a 15% increase over 2021, Visit Denver announced Wednesday.

Those visitors generated $9.4 billion for the city, surpassing the previous record of $7 billion spent in 2019.

“Tourism continues to be a key economic driver for our city, and we are pleased to see travel demand return in such a big way,” said Richard W. Scharf, president and CEO of Visit Denver in a statement. “In many regards, travel was a significant bright spot for our local economy in 2022, creating record spending at local businesses, generating millions in state and local taxes, and supporting tens of thousands of jobs.”

Nearly 20 million visitors in 2022 stayed overnight, a 20% increase over 2021, according to Visit Denver. Those overnight visitors spent roughly $8 billion, a 45% increase over the previous year. Roughly 76% of the overnight leisure travelers were from out of state.

Most out-of-state visitors came from California, followed by Texas and Arizona. Florida and Kansas rounded out the top five.

Red Rocks was the top visitor attraction, followed by the Denver Zoo and Downtown Aquarium. Below are the top 10 attractions, according to Visit Denver:



Red Rocks Park & Amphitheater

Denver Zoo

Downtown Aquarium

Denver Museum of Nature & Science/IMAX Theater

Denver Botanic Gardens

Meow Wolf

Colorado Rockies

Denver Art Museum

Denver Performing Arts Complex

Denver Union Station