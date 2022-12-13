Watch Now
Denver police: Victim dies following November shooting

<b><a label="kat wilcox " class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/@kat-wilcox-329096?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">kat wilcox </a></b>from <b><a label="Pexels" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/crime-scene-do-not-cross-signage-923681/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
crime scene tape
Posted at 4:07 PM, Dec 13, 2022
DENVER — A man has died following a shooting in November, the Denver Police Department announced Tuesday.

Around 5:49 p.m. on Nov. 25, the department issued a tweet about a shooting in the 1500 block of North Uinta Street. Denver PD said a man was taken to a local hospital "with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries."

In a follow-up tweet Tuesday, the department said the victim was pronounced deceased.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will provide the victim's identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

