Denver police: Victim dies following November shooting

DENVER — A man has died following a shooting in November, the Denver Police Department announced Tuesday.

Around 5:49 p.m. on Nov. 25, the department issued a tweet about a shooting in the 1500 block of North Uinta Street. Denver PD said a man was taken to a local hospital "with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries."

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1500 block of North Uinta St. One adult male has been transported to a local hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries. Alternate routes are advised. #Denver pic.twitter.com/Ubk5hPgm3i — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 26, 2022

In a follow-up tweet Tuesday, the department said the victim was pronounced deceased.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will provide the victim's identity and cause of death.

UPDATE: The victim in this shooting incident has been pronounced deceased. The #Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will provide victim ID And cause of death. Anyone with information on this homicide, is asked to call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 13, 2022

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.