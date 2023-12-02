Denver police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash that seriously injured pedestrian

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian Wednesday evening.

The crash happened in a back parking lot in the 9600 block of East Alameda Avenue around 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Denver police say a driver was traveling westbound through the parking lot when they struck a pedestrian who was crossing. The driver took off and did not stop after the crash.

The pedestrian was seriously injured, according to Denver police.

Denver Police Department

The vehicle is described as a smaller, red sedan. It may have minor damage to the front bumper.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.