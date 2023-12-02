Denver police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash that seriously injured pedestrian

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian Wednesday evening.
The crash happened in a back parking lot in the 9600 block of East Alameda Avenue around 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.
Denver police say a driver was traveling westbound through the parking lot when they struck a pedestrian who was crossing. The driver took off and did not stop after the crash.
The pedestrian was seriously injured, according to Denver police.
The vehicle is described as a smaller, red sedan. It may have minor damage to the front bumper.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.