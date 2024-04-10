Denver police searching for two people allegedly involved in S. Federal Boulevard shooting

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two people who were allegedly involved in a shooting in the city's Villa Park neighborhood.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

The shooting happened around 3:27 p.m. on April 3 in the 800 block of South Federal Boulevard. The victim was seriously injured, according to Denver PD.

Police say the suspects were seen driving a black GMC Yukon Denali.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about the suspects or shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.