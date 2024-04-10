Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

Denver police searching for two people allegedly involved in S. Federal Boulevard shooting

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Shooting suspects 800 block of South Federal Boulevard 4-3-24
Suspect vehicle 800 block of South Federal Boulevard 4-3-24
Posted at 5:53 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 19:54:06-04

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two people who were allegedly involved in a shooting in the city's Villa Park neighborhood.

Shooting suspects 800 block of South Federal Boulevard 4-3-24

The shooting happened around 3:27 p.m. on April 3 in the 800 block of South Federal Boulevard. The victim was seriously injured, according to Denver PD.

Police say the suspects were seen driving a black GMC Yukon Denali.

Suspect vehicle 800 block of South Federal Boulevard 4-3-24

Anyone with information about the suspects or shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here