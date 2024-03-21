Denver PD searching for three people who allegedly robbed 7-Eleven convenience store at gunpoint

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is searching for three people who allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store at gunpoint.

The robbery happened around 10:45 p.m. on March 14 in the 1100 block of Yosemite Street in the city's East Colfax neighborhood.

Denver Police Department

According to Denver PD, the suspects were two males and one female. Each was armed with a semi-automatic handgun, the department said.

The suspects were associated with a silver Acura TL that did not have a license plate, according to Denver police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.