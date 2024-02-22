Denver police searching for suspect connected to four aggravated robberies

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect accused of committing four aggravated robberies over four days.
The robberies happened at the following locations:
- 1000 block of 15th Street around 2:05 p.m. on Feb. 15
- 1700 block of Larimer Street around 5:04 p.m. on Feb. 15
- 900 block of 15th Street around 4:17 p.m. on Feb. 16
- 1000 block of 15th Street around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 18
The suspect ran away after each robbery.
Denver police say the man is roughly 21 to 27 years old and between 5 feet 10 and 6 feet tall. He has a slim build with a black mustache, goatee and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.