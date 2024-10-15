Denver police searching for missing man with Alzheimer's last seen in Highland neighborhood

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man with Alzheimer's who was last seen in the city's Highland neighborhood.

Charles Lowrie, 77, was last seen Monday between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. in the area of W. 36th Avenue and N. Decatur Street.

Lowrie is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes. He is bald and no longer has a beard, according to Denver police.

DPD said Lowrie has Alzheimer's. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 720-913-2000 and reference case #24-562091.