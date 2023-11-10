Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

Denver police locate missing man, 21, with cognitive impairment

located.png
KMGH
missing person located
located.png
Posted at 3:52 PM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 17:56:48-05

UPDATE: The missing man has been located, according to Denver police.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 21-year-old man with cognitive impairment.

Eishawn Bass, 21, was last seen around 12:45 p.m. Friday in the area of East 35th Avenue and Leyden Street in the city's Northeast Park Hill neighborhood.

Bass is described as a Black man, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white jogging suit.

Bass has cognitive impairment, according to Denver police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Denver PD at 720-913-2000 and reference case #23-606976.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives