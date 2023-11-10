Denver police locate missing man, 21, with cognitive impairment

UPDATE: The missing man has been located, according to Denver police.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 21-year-old man with cognitive impairment.

Eishawn Bass, 21, was last seen around 12:45 p.m. Friday in the area of East 35th Avenue and Leyden Street in the city's Northeast Park Hill neighborhood.

Bass is described as a Black man, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white jogging suit.

Bass has cognitive impairment, according to Denver police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Denver PD at 720-913-2000 and reference case #23-606976.