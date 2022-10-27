Denver police searching for missing 74-year-old man

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is searching for a missing 74-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday evening.

Hung VU was last seen around 8:30 p.m. walking in the area of West 6th Ave. and Kalamath Street.

He reportedly suffers from dementia and only speaks Vietnamese, according to Denver police.

VU is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black shirt, blue pants and a gray beanie. He also had a rolling suitcase and red plastic bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Denver PD at 720-913-2000 and reference case #22-555126.