Denver police searching for missing 12-year-old with autism

Denver Police Department
DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old with autism who was last seen in the city's West Highland neighborhood.

Ryan Recker, 12, was last seen in the 2900 block of North Tennyson Street around 2 p.m. Thursday. He was on a red bicycle.

Ryan is 5 feet tall and 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and red shirt with a camouflage pattern and gray and blue pajama pants with a camouflage pattern.

Denver PD said Ryan has autism and is considered an endangered runaway. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 720-913-2000 and press 2.

