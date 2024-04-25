Denver police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy in the city's College View - South Platte neighborhood.

Ivan Villalobos, 11, was last seen in the area of W. Evans Avenue and South Bryant Street around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Ivan is 4 feet 11 inches tall and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray polo-style shirt, black sweatpants and white and black shoes.

#MissingPerson - READ & REPOST: #Denver, can you help us locate Ivan? He was last seen in the area of W Evans Ave & S Bryant Street at 11:45 AM today. If you see him or know his whereabouts, call 720-913-2000 and press 2. #MissingChild pic.twitter.com/fRdg6fQpwQ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 24, 2024

Anyone with information on Ivan's whereabouts is asked to call 720-913-2000 and reference Denver PD case #24-218939.