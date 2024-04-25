Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

Denver police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

missing Ivan Villalobos.jpg
Denver Police Department
missing Ivan Villalobos.jpg
Posted at 6:07 PM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 20:07:01-04

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy in the city's College View - South Platte neighborhood.

Ivan Villalobos, 11, was last seen in the area of W. Evans Avenue and South Bryant Street around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Ivan is 4 feet 11 inches tall and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray polo-style shirt, black sweatpants and white and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Ivan's whereabouts is asked to call 720-913-2000 and reference Denver PD case #24-218939.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here