Denver police searching for missing 10-year-old boys last seen in West Highland neighborhood

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two missing 10-year-old boys who were last seen in the city's West Highland neighborhood.

Carter Jones and Avi'Onz Grimball were last seen sometime Monday in the area of Tennyson Street and West 29th Avenue.

Carter is 4 feet 8 inches tall and 60 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and black athletic pants with a red stripe down the legs.

Denver Police Department

Avi'Onz is 4 feet 10 inches tall and 85 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He also wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with a white design on the front and red sweatpants.

Denver Police Department

Anyone with information about the boys' whereabouts is asked to call 720-913-2000.