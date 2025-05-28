Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

Denver police searching for missing 10-year-old, 8-year-old who have not been seen for several hours

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | May 27, 5pm
Missing Honor Pride-White and Honesty Pride-White
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two missing children who have not been seen in several hours.

Ten-year-old Honor Pride-White and 8-year-old Honesty Pride-White were last seen around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the 500 block of North Alton Way. Honor was riding a bike, while Honesty was walking.

Missing Honor Pride-White and Honesty Pride-White
Pictured: Honor Pride-White (left) and Honesty Pride-White (right)

Honor is described as a Black boy, 5 feet 1 inch tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Honesty is a Black girl, 4 feet 11 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Denver police said Honor was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants, while Honesty was wearing a pink sweater and pink pants.

Missing Honor Pride-White and Honesty Pride-White

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Denver PD at 720-913-2000 and reference case number 25-269446.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.