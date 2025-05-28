Denver police searching for missing 10-year-old, 8-year-old who have not been seen for several hours

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two missing children who have not been seen in several hours.

Ten-year-old Honor Pride-White and 8-year-old Honesty Pride-White were last seen around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the 500 block of North Alton Way. Honor was riding a bike, while Honesty was walking.

Denver Police Department Pictured: Honor Pride-White (left) and Honesty Pride-White (right)

Honor is described as a Black boy, 5 feet 1 inch tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Honesty is a Black girl, 4 feet 11 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Denver police said Honor was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants, while Honesty was wearing a pink sweater and pink pants.

Denver Police Department

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Denver PD at 720-913-2000 and reference case number 25-269446.