Denver police search for man accused of killing woman in October

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is searching for a man accused of killing a woman in October.

Around 3 p.m. on Oct. 16, a woman was assaulted in her home in the 18700 block of East 58th Avenue and died from her injuries.

The victim was identified by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner as Patricia Anchondo, 42. Her cause of death was from multiple sharp and blunt force injuries, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities have named Juan Antonio Solis Valenzuela, 22, as the suspect.

Solis Valenzuela allegedly fled the scene after the assault, and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.