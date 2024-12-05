Denver police investigating shooting near Coors Field

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night near Coors Field.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the police department said it was responding to a shooting in the area of 22nd and Market streets.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are working to develop suspect information. No other details were immediately available.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting at 22nd and Market St. One victim located, an adult male with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigation is ongoing, officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/jUAJtx7xvb— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 5, 2024
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
