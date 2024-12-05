Denver police investigating shooting near Coors Field

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night near Coors Field.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the police department said it was responding to a shooting in the area of 22nd and Market streets.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to develop suspect information. No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.