Denver police officer shoots at person brandishing knife inside Whole Foods near Union Station

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating after an officer shot at a person who was brandishing a knife inside Whole Foods.

The incident happened at the Whole Foods located at 1701 Wewatta Street, across from Union Station.

According to police, an officer "discharged one round" while contacting the suspect. No one was struck, the department said. A Taser was also deployed.

The suspect was taken into custody, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.