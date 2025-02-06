Watch Now
Denver police officer on motorcycle seriously injured in crash with vehicle

Denver PD motorcycle vs vehicle 2-5-25
DENVER — A Denver police officer who was riding a motorcycle was seriously injured after they were involved in a crash with a vehicle Wednesday evening.

The Denver Police Department said the crash happened in the area of West 13th Avenue and North Elati Street in the city's Civic Center neighborhood.

The officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Denver PD said the driver remained at the seen.

West 13th Avenue is closed for an investigation. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

