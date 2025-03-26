Denver police officer arrested in Brighton for alleged domestic violence

DENVER — A Denver police officer was arrested Friday for alleged domestic violence, according to the department.

The Denver Police Department said Troy Smith, 50, was arrested in Brighton for investigation of third-degree assault - domestic violence (Class 1 misdemeanor). He was released from custody after posting a $2,500 bond.

Smith joined the department in 2007 and was most recently assigned to the Airport Police Bureau, according to Denver PD. He has been placed in a non-patrol assignment pending the outcome of the case.

Denver PD is also conducting an administrative review of the incident. The department said the review process includes the Denver Department of Safety and the Office of the Independent Monitor.

Smith's arraignment has been scheduled for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.