Denver police officer arrested for domestic violence following August incident

DENVER — A Denver police officer was arrested for domestic violence Wednesday following an August incident in Thornton.

Officer Anthony Guzman Jr. joined the Denver Police Department in 2022 and was assigned to the patrol division.

According to Denver PD, the incident happened on August 8. The department was notified of the investigation on August 14, and Guzman was placed on modified duty.

Guzman was arrested Wednesday in Adams County for third-degree assault — domestic violence. Since the charge is a misdemeanor, he was suspended with pay pending the outcome of the case, according to Denver police.

Denver PD will also conduct an internal investigation once the case is adjudicated in the courts, per standard protocol.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through Violence Free Colorado or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.