Denver police need help finding missing 17-year-old

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old boy.

Adrian Montoya, 17, was last seen walking in the area of West Quincy Avenue and South Zenobia Street.

Adrian is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red puffy jacket and skinny jeans.

Adrian made recent comments regarding self harm, according to Denver police.

Anyone with information on Adrian's whereabouts is asked to call 720-913-2000.