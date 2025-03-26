Denver police issue shelter-in-place in Five Points neighborhood amid search for shooting suspect

DENVER — The Denver Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place for an area of the city's Five Points neighborhood amid a search for a shooting suspect.

In a social media post just after 9 p.m., Denver PD said it was investigating a shooting in the 2300 block of Welton Street.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to police. The extent of their injuries is not known.

In an update 1.5 hours later, the department said it was working to "contact an involved party" in the area. Denver PD issued a shelter-in-place to nearby residents.

The department said those in the area should "expect a large police presence."

This is a developing story.