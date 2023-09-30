Watch Now
Denver police arrest driver who crashed into building in West Highland neighborhood

Car v building in Denver's West Highland neighborhood 9-29-23
Posted at 10:49 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-30 00:51:03-04

DENVER — A driver was arrested after they crashed into a building in Denver's West Highland neighborhood Friday night.

The incident happened in the area of Speer and Federal boulevards.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Denver Fire Department. It is unclear if that person was the driver, a passenger or someone inside the building at the time of the crash.

The driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI, according to the Denver Police Department.

Denver Fire said crews are working to remove the vehicle and shore up the building. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

