Denver planning director steps down after 13 months in job

The executive director of Denver’s Department of Community Planning and Development is stepping down after only 13 months in the job, saying his “mission is now complete.”

Manish Kumar cited plans for the new Denver Permitting Office, decreases in permitting times and a reorganization of the department as proof of that success in a social media post about his departure.

“This journey has been fast, focused, and incredibly fulfilling,” he wrote. “As I prepare for my next chapter, I leave with immense gratitude and lasting admiration.”

He didn’t mention any other reason for his resignation or what role he might take on next. In an email to CPD staff last week, Mayor Mike Johnston, who appointed Kumar, said the city will announce an interim executive director this week and then conduct a search for his permanent replacement. Kumar’s last day is Friday.

“Manish’s leadership has helped lay a strong foundation for the work ahead, and we thank him for his service,” Johnston’s email said.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.