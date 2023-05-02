Denver PD: Suspect shot after barricade situation turns into police shooting

DENVER — A barricade situation turned into a police shooting that left a suspect injured Monday night, the Denver Police Department announced.

At 9:08 p.m., the department said in a tweet officers were "working a barricade situation" in the 2000 block of North Oneida Street.

At 10:29 p.m., Denver PD said there had been a police shooting, and the suspect had been shot. Their condition is not known at this time.

No officers were injured, according to the department.

ALERT: #DPD Officers responded to a barricade situation for a family disturbance in the 2000 block of N Oneida St that resulted in an Officer-Involved Shooting. Suspect shot. No officers injured. Victim assaulted by suspect transported to the hospital. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 2, 2023

A victim who had been assaulted by the suspect was taken to the hospital, Denver PD said. Their condition is also unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.