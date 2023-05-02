Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

Denver PD: Suspect shot after barricade situation turns into police shooting

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 11:09 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 01:09:55-04

DENVER — A barricade situation turned into a police shooting that left a suspect injured Monday night, the Denver Police Department announced.

At 9:08 p.m., the department said in a tweet officers were "working a barricade situation" in the 2000 block of North Oneida Street.

At 10:29 p.m., Denver PD said there had been a police shooting, and the suspect had been shot. Their condition is not known at this time.

No officers were injured, according to the department.

A victim who had been assaulted by the suspect was taken to the hospital, Denver PD said. Their condition is also unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-sanders-furryscurry.png

Community

Join Denver7 at the 30th annual Furry Scurry on May 6. Click and learn more