Denver PD searching for truck involved in South Broadway crash that seriously injured motorcyclist, pedestrian

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is searching for a lime green pickup truck that was involved in a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist and pedestrian on South Broadway.

The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 1, at South Broadway Street and East Iowa Avenue.

According to the Denver Police Department, a driver was turning from southbound South Broadway onto eastbound Iowa when they struck a motorcyclist who was heading northbound on South Broadway. The motorcyclist then slid north onto the sidewalk and struck a pedestrian.

Denver PD said both the motorcyclist and pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver involved in the incident drove off without stopping or leaving information, as required by law.

The vehicle is described as a lime green Dodge Ram truck with black stripes on the hood. It may have moderate to severe damage on the driver's side front bumper, according to police.

Denver Police Department

Anyone with information about the truck or driver is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.