Denver PD searching for missing 11-year-old girl last seen Wednesday in Green Valley Ranch area

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen in the Green Valley Ranch area Wednesday.

Salome Djieugoue-Nde, 11, was last seen sometime Wednesday in the area of Jericho Street and Kelly Place.

Salome is described as a Black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing camouflage pants and was carrying two black bags.

Denver Police Department

Anyone with information on Salome's whereabouts is asked to call Denver PD at 720-913-2000.