Denver PD searching for hit-and-run driver who fatally struck bicyclist in Virginia Village neighborhood

East Louisiana Avenue and South Birch Street
Denver Police Department
East Louisiana Avenue and South Birch Street
Posted at 5:41 PM, Jul 17, 2023
DENVER — The Denver Police Department is searching for the driver who fatally struck a bicyclist early Sunday morning then took off.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of East Louisiana Avenue and South Birch Street in the city's Virginia Village neighborhood.

Police say a dark-colored SUV was traveling westbound on Louisiana when it struck a bicyclist.

The bicyclist died from their injuries, according to Denver police. The driver did not stop and continued westbound after the crash.

The SUV sustained damage to one of the headlight assemblies, Denver PD said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

