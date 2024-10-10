Watch Now
Denver PD searching for driver who took off after crash that seriously injured bicyclist

East Alameda Avenue and South Logan Street hit-and-run crash
Posted

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is searching for a driver who took off after a crash that seriously injured a bicyclist in the city's Washington Park West neighborhood.

The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the intersection of East Alameda Avenue and South Logan Street.

The bicyclist suffered serious injuries. Police said the driver took off without rendering aid.

The vehicle is described as a light-colored SUV. It took off in an unknown direction after the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $2,000.

