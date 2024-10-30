Denver PD searching for driver who fatally struck pedestrian in Hilltop neighborhood, took off

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in the city's Hilltop neighborhood and took off.

The crash happened around 9:17 p.m. on Saturday on East Alameda Avenue just west of South Colorado Boulevard.

The Denver Police Department said the driver took off without calling police or rendering aid to the person.

The department is searching for a white two-door vehicle, similar to the one in the crime alert below.

Anyone with information about the driver, vehicle or incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $2,000.