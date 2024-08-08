Denver PD officers fired after allegedly joking about going to immigrant shelters for 'target practice'

DENVER — Three Denver police officers were fired after they allegedly joked about going to immigrant shelters for "target practice."

The Denver Police Department said it learned of the messages on April 4. According to the department, the messages were shared in a group chat that consisted of officers who went through the training academy together.

According to Denver PD, on March 27, three officers sent messages in the group chat "[joking] about going to newcomer shelters for target practice." The department identified the officers as Rodrigo Basurto, Meagan Joy and Scot Persichette.

At the time, all three officers were in the probationary phase of their employment following their graduation from the Denver Police Academy, according to Denver police. The three were terminated as of July 22.

In a statement, a spokesperson said, "The Denver Police Department is appalled by the subject of the messages, which are contradictory to the mission and values of the Department, and disrespect not only newcomers and our community, but also every other officer working to keep everyone in our community safe."

The other officers in the group chat will receive additional Equity, Diversity and Inclusivity (DEI) training and Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) training, according to Denver PD.