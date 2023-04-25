Watch Now
Denver PD: Man kills woman in domestic violence-related murder-suicide

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 7:27 PM, Apr 24, 2023
DENVER — A man killed a woman before committing suicide in a domestic violence-related incident, according to the Denver Police Department.

Dispatchers received a call around 11 a.m. regarding two unresponsive people inside a parked vehicle in a parking lot near the 1000 block of North Washington Street.

When officers arrived, they found two deceased people — a man and a woman — inside the vehicle. The two suffered apparent gunshot wounds, according to Denver PD.

The department said evidence indicates that the man shot and killed the woman before committing suicide. According to Denver PD, the incident appears to be domestic violence-related.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity at a later time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through Violence Free Colorado or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

