Denver PD issues shelter-in-place order along Emerson Street following shooting

DENVER — The Denver Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place order for neighbors near the 140 block of Emerson Street following a shooting.

The department said it responded to reports of shots fired around 4:37 p.m. A shelter-in-place order was then issued for the surrounding neighborhood just before 5 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Denver PD said people in the area should expect a "large police presence" as officers conduct an investigation.

This is a developing story.