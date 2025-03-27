Denver PD issues shelter-in-place order along Emerson Street following shooting

DENVER — The Denver Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place order for neighbors near the 140 block of Emerson Street following a shooting.
The department said it responded to reports of shots fired around 4:37 p.m. A shelter-in-place order was then issued for the surrounding neighborhood just before 5 p.m.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Denver PD said people in the area should expect a "large police presence" as officers conduct an investigation.
This is a developing story.
