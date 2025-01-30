Denver PD issues Medina Alert for Dodge Challenger that struck pedestrian, took off

DENVER — The Denver Police Department has issued a Medina Alert for a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in the city's Gateway - Green Valley Ranch neighborhood Wednesday evening and took off.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of East Elmendorf Drive and North Yampa Street.

Denver PD said the driver did not stop after the crash, and the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A Medina Alert has been issued for a gray 2023 Dodge Challenger with Colorado license plate EPDU51.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call 911.