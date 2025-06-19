Denver PD: Deadly double shooting appears to be a murder-suicide

DENVER — The Denver Police Department announced on Wednesday that a deadly double shooting appears to be a murder-suicide.

The department said it responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 1200 block of South Osceola Street around 2:41 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found two people — a man and a woman — who had been shot to death inside the home.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release their identities at a later time.

According to investigators, the man shot and killed the woman before fatally shooting himself. Denver police did not detail their relationship but said the two knew each other.

Denver PD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.