Denver PD asking for public's help in solving 2021 homicide

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving a 2021 homicide.

Officers were called out to reports of a shooting at East 40th Avenue and North Chambers Road just before 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2021. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified him as Melchor Ruben Castillo, 22.

Three years later, the case remains unsolved. DPD is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered in this case.