Denver Parks and Rec rangers forming off-leash dog 'group patrols'

DENVER — Rangers with Denver Parks and Recreation are entering spring and summer with a renewed push to tackle off-leash dogs in response to growing complaints and incidents from residents.

The new approach this year includes the use of "group ranger dog leash patrols,” sending multiple rangers to parks at various dates and times to educate and enforce Denver’s leash law.

Park Ranger Supervisor Jessica Johnson said the change in tactic is being implemented this year to prevent dog owners who violating the law from darting at the sight of a single ranger approaching.

“We wanted to talk to the people, and wanted to be able to connect with them or do enforcement as well,” Johnson said. “So, it’s been a really good change to see people’s attitudes, and people say, "Oh no, there’s eight rangers walking towards me, I have to stop," compared to one truck driving in and then everybody kind of fleeing the area.”

Since the group patrols began two months ago, Johnson said they have received more than 200 complaints for dogs off leash, and have issued 100 citations. Of the more than 200 complaints received, Johnson estimates 15 to 20 percent have included an injuries to dogs or people.

“We’re seeing a lot of dog bites and dogs going to the vet, and unfortunately people getting bit too,” Johnson said. “So, it has been a big problem.”

The group patrols will engage in both education of the leash law, and enforcement at the discretion of the rangers. Citations can carry a $100 fine on a first offense, and increasing fines up to $999 for repeat offenses.

Many Denver7 viewers tell us they’ve felt frustrated or unsafe being approached by off-leash dogs at the park, and want to see more enforcement of the law.

“It has to be inclusive for everybody in the park, from your grandmother to your toddler to your newborn baby. We can’t just have dogs running around the parks all the time, when we have a family picnic, say, just sitting out here in the park and a dog runs through and ruins their family picnic,” Johnson said. “We have to make sure that it’s inclusive for all at all times.”

There are several dog parks throughout Denver which do allow off-leash play. A map of locations can be found on the city of Denver’s website.