Denver organization helps new moms learn healthy relationships, parenting skills

DENVER — A Denver organization is helping women and their families break the cycle of harmful relationships through free workshops and one-on-one coaching.

MotherWise, inside the Rose Andom Center, teaches mothers communication and relationship skills, what healthy relationships are and how to connect with a newborn.

Rodjanique Alexander joined the program three years ago.

"I just needed someone to point me in the right direction," she said.

The organization offers its programs free of charge and even provides transportation.

The parenting class taught Alexander how to better connect with her children.

"We learned how to give our kids praise," she said. "I praise my kids a lot more."

Alexander learned how to better communicate her feelings with her children and how to better understand their emotions.

"Even my older kids tell me, like, 'We've noticed a big change in you and, you know, your temperament,'" Alexander said.

Alexander said she now talks to her kids about making "green choices" instead of "red choices." The courses even inspired her to create a new family routine with her kids. Each Friday, they suit up like chefs and cook a meal together.

"It’s more of a family dynamic," said Alexander.

Dr. Galena Rhodes, executive director of MotherWise, said the purpose is to show women how to build healthy relationships and recognize unhealthy ones.

"Are there are some relationships where maybe I'm being mistreated, or we're not communicating as well as we can? Or maybe there are some signs that it's an unsafe relationship," said Rhodes.

Alexander has already started to apply that introspection to her life and relationships, but it hasn't been easy.

"I've been such a people pleaser," she said. "It was it was definitely tough."

Alexander said she's beginning to notice harmful behavior patterns.

"Just noticing red flags was the biggest thing, and like love bombing," she said.

Her greatest accomplishment with the program has been teaching her kids what love really looks like.

"They'll be very vocal," Alexander said. "They'll stand up for themselves, because that's what I teach them at home."

Alexander said the program also helped her teach her kids to love who they see in the mirror.

"I'm also teaching them how to love themselves, but love others the way that they want to be loved," she said.

If you are interested in a program, you can contact MotherWise through their website or by calling (720) 504-4624.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through Violence Free Colorado or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.