Denver nonprofit Queenshipp hosts first leadership luncheon for young women

Posted at 5:42 PM, Feb 29, 2024
Posted at 5:42 PM, Feb 29, 2024
DENVER — Queenshipp, a Denver-based nonprofit that provides professional development and mentorship to elementary, middle, and high students, held its first LeadHers Luncheon at George Washington High School on Thursday.

“The goal for the luncheons is for empowerment so that these young people can see women in the community who look like them. They come to this building every day and they may not get that,” said Tanaka Shipp, Queenshipp CEO.

Shipp said Queenshipp plans to host the luncheons once a month at George Washington High through the end of the school year.

“We bring in leaders of color from the community to speak life and inspiration to these young women,” Shipp said.

Shipp said Queenshipp not only serves young women but all students, including queer, trans and non-binary young people.

