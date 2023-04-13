Denver nonprofit gives people experiencing homelessness, unemployment free culinary training, support

DENVER — One of the biggest challenges when breaking the cycle of homelessness can be finding a good stable job.

The Denver nonprofit Housed Working & Healthy (HWH) gives people specific job skills that make them competitive candidates in the culinary world.

"I was looking for something else at this resource place. The staff member just offered me, "Hey, would you like to learn how to cook?"" said Fredrick McDowell, a student now working toward his certification.

He says during the COVID-19 pandemic, he started to struggle with rent and bills. He's hoping the certification will lead to a more elevated job position.

"I've been in the restaurant industry for over 30 years, but I've never been in that kind of managerial position or supervisory position," McDowell said.

HWH said it typically place sgraduates of the program in Cook Level 2 or 3 job positions, which are described as true food preparation, not just a fast food job.

The concept for HWH was launched by Brad Volin. He sees it as a multifaceted solution to a complicated problem.

"The idea about a program that supports housing, workforce training and workforce placement, along with mental health, all in the same collocated space came about. It made a lot of sense," said Volin, founder and executive director of HWH.

The program conducts training inside a commercial kitchen over a three-month course to anyone who is "ready, willing and able to work." In the last nearly three years since the program launched, there have been 68 graduates, and 56 have been employed. It also offers transportation and housing to several of its students.

"Many people that are homeless, or have housing insecurity, want to work. They are the hardest working people I've ever seen," said Volin. "They want to turn their lives around, and they just need a little bit of help."

It doesn't matter if you've never cooked before. The instructors use curriculum from the Emily Griffith Technical College to create the course, and students can eventually earn a ServSafe Certificate.

In addition to the culinary courses, students also take workshops to improve their mental health.

"People have been through so much trauma and issues throughout their experience before coming here — maybe addiction, maybe domestic violence. Homelessness is incredibly traumatic," said Volin. "So working through those issues is not just magic in three months, and it's resolved. We provide ongoing support post-placement to help with job retention and keep them successful."

HWH is holding their first-ever event at the Mayor's Residence in late April. The fundraising reception is called Cocktails and Conversation. Hors d'oeuvres and other dishes will be prepared by HWH students, who will also share their stories. Guests will also be able to hear more about HWH and its goals for the upcoming year.

The event is scheduled for April 27 at Cableland, located at 4150 Shangri La Drive in Denver, beginning at 5:30pm. Click hereto buy tickets to the event to support HWH.

If you or someone you know is interested in signing up for the free culinary and job placement course, click here.