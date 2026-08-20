Denver Museum of Nature & Science to open new Sturm Family Wing on Sept. 1 after $20M donation

DENVER — The Denver Museum of Nature & Science will open the newly renovated Sturm Family Wing on Sept. 1 after the largest private donation in the museum's history.

The Sturm Family Foundation made the $20 million gift, and the museum made enhancements to the Sturm Family Plaza and Sturm Infinity Theater and Lobby.

“The Sturm Family Wing is a gift to Denver — a place where science, nature and community converge,” said George Sparks, President & CEO of the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. “We are deeply grateful to the Sturm Family Foundation for the vision and generosity that made this transformation possible. These transformed spaces belong to the community, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone from near and far.”

Maura O’Neal, DMNS

“Our family has always seen the Museum as a place for everyone to enjoy, and we are grateful to collaborate on this transformative renovation,” Sturm Family Foundation Chair Susan Sturm added in a statement. “The Museum brings the world to Denver and through these spaces and programs, we hope everyone has the opportunity to follow their curiosity, expand their understanding and be inspired by the world around them.

The multi-phase renovation began with the transformation of the Sturm Infinity Theater in 2022 and finished earlier this year with the renovation of the Sturm Infinity Lobby and Sturm Family Plaza.

Changes include:



A reimagined Sturm Family Plaza with flexible outdoor space for public gatherings, community events and performances.

A welcoming new Sturm Infinity Lobby offering improved access to the Sturm Infinity Theater and supports new opportunities for hosting private events while accentuating historic architectural characteristics.

Enhanced accessibility features, including new ramps, upgraded elevator service and a new sidewalk connecting surrounding neighborhoods and bus riders to the Museum

Infrastructure upgrades that support year-round outdoor programming and community use.

Maura O’Neal, DMNS

The museum is also opening the Sturm Family Wing from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, with museum admission free all evening long. There will be demonstrations on the plaza, "show and tell" with museum scientists, hands-on activities for kids and families, live music and Mr. Bones the Paleopuppeteer on hand.

You can learn more about the wing and other events at dmns.org.