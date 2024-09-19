Denver Museum of Nature and Science opens new outdoor, immersive experience

DENVER — At first glance, it looks like a playground. But it's actually the Denver Museum of Nature and Science's new, outdoor extension.

"It's just a really fun, super active place. You can be here for hours or do one thing and come back later," said Frankie Farrell.

Nature Play is a 4-acre play and learning space that mimics Colorado's eight ecosystems.

Denver7, Colin Riley Parts of Nature Play offer respite, while others offer play.

Visitors of all ages can climb, jump, slide, relax, and learn in recreated environments.

"Inside the museum’s diorama halls, we have an exhibit called Explore Colorado. The exhibit follows the eight ecosystems that are found throughout Colorado. And we’ve recreated those ecosystems as diorama play areas in this space," said Jackie Altreuter, the museum's director of strategic planning.

Whether you’re strolling through the wildflowers, cooling off in the shade by a mountain stream, or scaling the side of a 20-foot bighorn sheep, Nature Play was designed to have something for everyone.

"People wanted the opportunity to really feel the different environments of Colorado while being in an urban setting," said Altreuter.

The museum worked with Denver's Park and Recreation Department to complete Nature Play. Along the way, they gathered community input.

"What people said is that they wanted a space that reflected all of Colorado, all of what we love about Colorado. As Coloradan’s, of course, we love to be outdoors," said Altreuter.

Denver7, Colin Riley One of many bridges in Nature Play.

The museum hopes such exploration also encourages people to protect their environment.

"You can only love what you know. People in our urban setting, knowing what it feels like to be in nature is part of that loving it and protecting it," Altreuter said. "The number of people that we see right now, it tells me that we succeeded in fulfilling the community’s wishes for the space."

You do not need a ticket or reservation to visit Nature Play. The space is ADA compliant.

Hear more from museum officials in the video player below: