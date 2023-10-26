Denver moves 50 people experiencing homelessness into hotel after Five Points encampment sweep

DENVER — The City of Denver moved 50 people experiencing homelessness into a hotel Thursday following an encampment sweep in the Five Points neighborhood.

Those living in the encampment near 21st and Curtis streets were given space at the Best Western Hotel on Quebec Street, which was converted to a shelter last month.

Hotel staff told Denver7 there were 137 guests at the hotel before the sweep. They expected the occupancy level to increase to 200 after those from the encampment settle in.

Guests said receiving a room at the hotel has made a big difference, especially as temperatures begin to drop.

"Extremely relieving. We did the winter last winter, and it was that was pretty rough," said Cameron Wyman, who has been homeless in Denver for about a year.

Wyman packed up his belongings and boarded a bus to the hotel Thursday morning. He said he felt fortunate he was one of the people who was able to get this support from the city.

City officials said this was the second encampment resolution under Mayor Mike Johnston's initiative to get 1,000 people experiencing homelessness into housing before the end of the year.

"We have many more in the days and weeks ahead as we go toward that ambitious goal of bringing the 1,000 people indoors," said Derek Woodbury, communications manager for Denver's Department of Housing Stability (HOST).

Woodbury said a majority of the residents contacted at the encampment were moved Thursday, but the process will continue over the next few days.