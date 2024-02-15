Denver motel currently housing migrants sold, will shut down at the end of February

DENVER — A Denver motel that has opened its doors to hundreds of migrants in need will permanently close at the end of the month.

For the past five months, the Western Motor Inn near Vasquez Boulevard and Interstate 70 has offered free food and housing to newcomers. The motel had not been open for a while, but owner Yong Prince allowed migrant families to stay there at no cost.

Prince said she never imagined that her business would become a sanctuary but wanted to help after she saw how big the need was. She also recently suffered two losses of her own.

"I was just lonely," she said after the deaths of her son and husband. "I miss my family, I used to fix them breakfast and lunch and dinner."

Prince said she found a new purpose in life by helping those in need.

"That's the reason I do this," she told Denver7.

Prince recently sold the property, and families will have to start moving out in the next few weeks.

Some people who have been living at the motel say they're a little nervous about the future. Luis Fernandez said he's been staying at the motel for roughly three months.

“We otherwise would’ve been staying on the street," Fernandez said in Spanish. "Here, they opened their arms right away."

But Fernandez said the uncertainty has them concerned.

“In reality, we’re not sure. We’re waiting for the day," he said.

Price said she wanted to sell the property for a while now so she could retire. But she's determined to continue helping those in need. She said she's been looking at rental properties around the area to help house families.

“[We're] thankful for Ms. Yong. She’s like our mother here in this country," Fernandez added.

The closing date is scheduled for Feb. 28.