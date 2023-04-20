Denver middle school students launch gun violence survey to gauge how safe their peers feel

DENVER — Students at DSST Elevate Northeast Middle School in Denver created a gun violence survey to learn how safe their peers feel at school and in their neighborhoods.

The eight-question survey aks students how often they hear about gun violence and if gun violence has impacted them personally.

“I helped form and formulate some of the questions that were in the survey,” said eighth grade student Julissa Saint Jour. “So many kids at school talk about gun violence every day, but not very many kids do anything to stop it… I feel like it's kind of sad that we've gotten to the point in our lives where it's just a normal thing.”

All students at the middle school and DSST Elevate Northeast High School will have the opportunity to fill out the survey. Student organizers are also asking East High School and DSST Byers students to participate.

“I think it's a good opportunity for us to express our feelings and the way we feel about gun violence,” said DSST Elevate eighth grader Yasin Sekue. “One of my basketball teammates died from gun violence because of a loose gun in the house.”

“What I hope happens is that more people will be aware and try to make a change,” said fellow eighth grader Aundrea “Drea” James. “I often feel scared and worried that one day I'll get shot or I'll die because of the gun violence that's in the school.”

The students hope the survey results will inspire adults and their peers to help stop gun violence.

DSST Elevate and the Struggle of Love Foundation will discuss the survey results during a “Have Fun No Guns” event at DSST Elevate on April 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.