Denver medical examiner identifies man killed in March 10 double shooting in Goldsmith neighborhood

DENVER — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man who was killed in a double shooting in the city's Goldsmith neighborhood on March 10.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on March 10 in the 4700 block of East Evans Avenue. The Denver Police Department said two people were taken to the hospital, where one person succumbed to their injuries.

The Office of the Medical Examiner on Wednesday identified the deceased victim as Cordell Pratt, 42. His cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.