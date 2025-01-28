Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's immigration policies under scrutiny at the federal level

DENVER — Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's immigration enforcement policies are under scrutiny at the federal level.

House Republicans are calling for Johnston to testify before Congress next month, as part of an investigation about "misguided and obstructionist policies" that hinder enforcement of federal immigration laws.

Although Denver has never officially declared itself a sanctuary city, city officials have said they are welcoming to everyone and there are certain things they will and will not do when it comes to working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In an interview with Denver7 last week, Johnston said his administration would partner with ICE, "if they want to reach out to us on violent criminals we have in our custody for deportation," but said his office would stop short of doing "ICE's job for them."

"If they're going to do enforcement or raids in the city, our police department will not directly respond or support those efforts unless there's a separate public health and safety risk," Johnston said, as he outlined his four-part plan to ensure the city follows the law while upholding its values.



On Tuesday, Denver7 sat down with two local professors who weighed in on the request from Congress.

Violeta Chapin, an associate dean and clinical professor of law at the University of Colorado Law School said because it is a request and not a subpoena, it will be up to Johnston whether or not to testify.

"Obviously they've asked him to go, and he's going to have to make a decision about whether or not he will go. I think that Denver sanctuary laws are legal and safe, and he should go and defend them and defend the residents of Colorado," Chapin said.

Mayor Johnston is also being asked to provide a list of documents and communications, including "all documents and communications among or between any official, employee, contractor, or agent of the City and County of Denver related to the city’s sanctuary status."

You can read the full letter addressed to Mayor Johnston below or here.

"I do think it's a scare tactic," Chapin added. "What we're seeing from this administration is an effort to frighten not just undocumented residents, but people who they perceive to be supporting them or advocating for them."

Denver7 also spoke with Alexandre Padilla, a professor at Metropolitan State University.

"I believe they just want them to know that no one is above federal laws, and federal laws must be enforced," he said, adding that, "The idea is that when you bring those local officials to testify, it's [to ask] 'why are you doing this?' What is the argument, economic or non-economic you are using to justify being a sanctuary city, or (for) not collaborating with federal laws (by) enforcing the law of the land?"

In response to the letter from Congress, Johnston said Monday that, "The most helpful thing Congressional Republicans could do right now is fix our broken immigration system. While they work on that, we will focus on running the cities that manage the consequences of their failure to act.”

Regardless of what your political stance is — these two professors told Denver7 its important for everyone to remember just how complicated U.S. immigration laws are.

"We have laws, and we would like everybody to follow the laws, but we have to be more empathetic on both sides of the debate," Padilla said. "Most undocumented immigrants are not violent criminals. Yes, they did break the law by coming this country, but they came this country because the immigration laws in the U.S. are extremely, extremely complicated. Many of those families, they don't have a time to wait one year or two years to be able to come legally, because it's a matter of life or death."

"I do think that the people of Colorado do care a lot about state's rights and local rights, and they should understand that this effort by the current presidential administration to pressure or frighten the states into doing what the federal government wants them to do is something that is very dangerous," Chapin added. "State and local officials and state and local taxpayers have a lot of power to determine their priorities, and we should never want to live in a country that allows the federal government to tell the states what they want to do and to decide what should be our priorities or what should be important to us."

Johnston is one of four big city mayors being asked to testify, along with mayors in Boston, Chicago, and New York City. The hearing is scheduled for Feb. 11.

A spokesperson for Mayor Johnston's office could not confirm with Denver7 Tuesday if he plans on testifying, and said they’re still reviewing the letter from Congress.